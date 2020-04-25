Redmi Note 9 Launch Set For April 30: What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that Xiaomi is working on a new smartphone in the Redmi Note 9 series. Given that the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max are official, rumors and speculations have pointed out at the Redmi Note 9. Recently, we have been coming across leaks and speculations revealing what to expect from the smartphone.

Now, there seems to be official confirmation regarding the Redmi Note 9 launch date. Xiaomi has taken to Twitter to confirm that the Redmi Note 9 will be unveiled on April 30 at 8 PM GMT via an online event that will be live-streamed across its social media handles. The invite says Redmi Note 9 series hinting that it could launch the Redmi Note 9 Pro for the global market.

Redmi Note 9 Details

A leaked TENAA listing that emerged last week hinted at a mysterious Redmi smartphone in the making with the model number M2003J15SC. While there was no confirmation regarding this smartphone, another report pointed out at the Redmi 10X carrying the same model number. Putting these together, we can expect the Redmi Note 9 to be launched in China with the moniker Redmi 10X. However, it remains to be seen if the Redmi 10X will be unveiled in China on April 27 with the Mi 10 Lite 5G.

Redmi Note 9 Rumored Specs

Going by previous speculations, the Redmi Note 9 is believed to flaunt a 6.53-inch FHD+ Corning Gorilla Glass display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The hardware aspects comprise a 2Hz MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space along with support for expandable storage up to 512GB with a microSD card.

It is said to run Android 10 topped with MIUI 11, dual-SIM support, a fingerprint sensor, an IR sensor, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port. The imaging department of the Redmi Note 9 is said to comprise a quad-camera module at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor with EIS, PDAF, and LED flash, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. A 13MP selfie camera sensor expected to be positioned at the front. And, it is likely to be powered by a 5020mAh battery (4920mAh typical) with 18W fast charging.

Besides these, Xiaomi has revealed that it will take the wraps off several other products such as Mi TV Stick, a new Router, Mi Note 10 Lite, and more in Europe soon.

