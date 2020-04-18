Just In
Redmi Note 9 With Quad-Camera Setup, 4,920 mAh Battery Listed Online: Launch Imminent?
Xiaomi recently unveiled the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max for select markets with an improved design and refreshed specs sheet. It looks like the company might add another device to the Redmi Note 9 portfolio. A new device under the Redmi Note 9 (M2003J15SC) model number has been spotted on TENAA.
As per the Chinese device certification site, the Redmi Note 9 looks a lot like the Redmi Note 9 Pro with an all-glass unibody design along with a plastic frame. Instead of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Redmi Note 9 has a rear-mounted scanner, just like the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro.
Redmi Note 9 Specifications
According to TENAA listing, the Redmi Note 9 beholds a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. Just like the Pro variant, this model will also have a punch-hole display design, which houses the 13MP selfie camera.
The smartphone will be based on the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Similarly, the device will also be available with 4/6GB RAM with 64/128GB internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot along with dual nano-SIM card slots.
As per the schematics, the Redmi Note 9 has a quad-camera setup. And the device is likely to include a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There will be a 13MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording and the main camera might support 4K video recording probably with 30fps.
Lastly, the device has a 4,920 mAh battery (minimum capacity), which is similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The device is likely to support fast charging via the USB Type-C port.
Launch And Pricing
The Redmi Note 9 might launch in the next few days in China and the device will make its way towards India once the lockdown gets over. Considering the price of the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 7, the entry-level model of the Redmi Note 9 is likely to cost Rs. 9,999.
