Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite India Launch Soon; But You Shouldn't Be Excited
Xiaomi has lined up Redmi 10 Prime launch in India on September 3. But that's not the only Redmi labelled handset the company has in the pipeline. The Redmi Note 10 Lite is also rumoured to make its debut soon in the Indian market. The brand had introduced the Redmi Note 10 lineup earlier this year with multiple variants. It seems that Xiaomi is back with yet another rebranded device. Is that the case? Check out the details:
Redmi Note 10 Lite India Launch Confirmed?
The Redmi Note 10 Lite's India launch has been tipped by tipster Kacper Skrzypek. The tweet shared reveals the model number of the device, i.e, 2109106A11. Apart from the model number, no other key features have been revealed.
However, the second image shared by the tipster mentions the "curtana" codename for the Redmi Note 10 Lite. This is one crucial piece of information that makes it easy to guess what all to expect from the Redmi Note 10 Lite in terms of features.
Is Redmi Note 10 Lite Also A Rebranded Model Like Recent Launches?
Well, the codename "curtana" is an indication this device is also a rebranded smartphone. Just for reference, the Redmi 9 Pro launched last year in the country also had the same codename. This suggests the upcoming Redmi Note 10 Lite is a rebadged version of the Redmi 9 Pro.
And Xiaomi has been repeating the strategy of launching devices with the same hardware but different specifications. The Redmi 9 Pro is also a rebranded Redmi 9s (global model). So the leak suggesting the Redmi Note 10 Lite be rebranded Redmi 9 Pro and the Redmi 9s might be true.
We might see the brand changing a bunch of features. That would be strictly considering the fact that launching an older device with a new name would be the least beneficial in this competitive market.
Nevertheless, the details surrounding the Redmi Note 10 Lite are at large at the moment. Therefore it is hard to validate the aforementioned information just yet. We will have to wait to see some more developments on the same. Until then it is advised to take this information as a grain of salt.
