Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 goes on open sale on Flipkart until August 11

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is the best selling smartphone in India under the sub Rs. 10,000 price bracket. If you want to get your hands laid on this smartphone without the hassle of going through the flash sales, then this Independence Day sale on Flipkart is the right one for you.

Well, Flipkart is hosting a sale between August 9 and August 11. Interestingly, the online retailer has listed the Redmi Note 4 on open sale for these three days. Until August 11, the Xiaomi fans can purchase the Redmi Note 4 as per their convenience. The open sale of the smartphone is a part of the Flipkart's Big Freedom Sale.

The retailer has listed only two variants of the Redmi Note 4 on open sale and these are the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999. The base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is not available for the open sale. Both these variants are available in both Black and Gold color options as well.

Flipkart is selling the Redmi Note 4 under the BuyBack guarantee at an additional cost of Rs. 199 and offers exchange offer as well. There are convenient EMI payment options with no cost EMI too.

To refresh on the specifications of the Redmi Note 4, the smartphone boasts of a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with varying RAM and storage capacities as mentioned above. The imaging department comprises of a 13MP main snapper and a 5MP selfie camera. Under its hood, the Redmi Note 4 houses a 4100mAh battery that renders long lasting backup to the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 4 is one device from Xiaomi that has been creating massive sales records right from the beginning of its release. Recently, it became the highest selling smartphone in the sub Rs. 10,000 price bracket for the first half of this year surpassing the Samsung Galaxy J2. We hope the open sale will definitely boost the sales of the Xiaomi smartphone even further.