Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 new render leaked: Confirms previous speculated features

Xiaomi is expected to announce the successor to its most popular smartphone the Redmi Note 4 in the market soon. The device has already been certified by TENAA is expected to debut by the end of the month.

Moreover, we have already seen the renders as well numerous other leaks in the past few days about the handset. Just yesterday Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 was spotted on retailer website also tipping imminent launch.

While we have some idea of what to expect from the upcoming device, it seems that more renders are bound to be leaked before the final reveal. As such, a new render of the Redmi Note 5 has just surfaced online. As per the leaked image, it yet again confirms that the handset is coming with a big display with thin bezels. It looks like it will be using the trending 18:9 widescreen display.

Further at the front, the capacitative keys seem to be missing and it also looks like the display will have slightly curved edges. At the top, there is the camera and sensors. The smartphone is seen in a Golden hue. And that is all that we can make out from the leaked render.

As for previous speculations, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 625/630 chipset coupled with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The handset is further said to come with a 5.99-inches FHD+ resolution display and it will probably be running on Android Nougat with MIUI 9 skin on top.

Talking about the cameras, Redmi Note 5 is said to be equipped with a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie snapper. The lights of the Redmi Note 5 will be kept on by a large 4000 mAh battery and this phone is expected to come at a starting price of around 1,000 Yuan (roughly Rs. 9,831).

Via