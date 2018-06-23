Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro can now record 1080p videos at 60fps

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, the latest Redmi flagship smartphone in India has a lot of features, which makes it one of the best smartphone on the market. The smartphone was highly appreciated for the photography capabilities. However, in terms of video recording, the smartphone can only record 1080p videos at 30fps.

With the latest beta update for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, users can now record 1080p videos at 60fps. Now, users with the latest MIUI beta build can record 1080p videos at 60fps. However, the device still lacks 4K video recording capability.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is available in India with 4 GB and 6 GB RAM with 64 GB onboard storage for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

The smartphone was recently updated with Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 OS. However, the update came with a lot of bugs and the same was halted in the next few days. As of now, there is no information on the resume date of the Android Oreo 8.1 OS update for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Here are the complete specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is fitted with a 5.99-inch FHD+ (2,160x1,080) resolution display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The display further features a 2.5D curved glass for added protection. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's latest mid-range processor Snapdragon 636 which is an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The smartphone comes in two variants; one has 4GB RAM and 64GB native storage, and another has 6GB RAM and 64GB native storage. The LPDDR4X RAM used on the phone is really fast and it is not even present on the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro ships with a vertically arranged dual camera setup at the back. The setup is comprised of a primary 12MP Sony IMX 486 sensor and a secondary 5MP Samsung sensor for capturing the depth of field information. The front camera is a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor. The front camera also comes with Bokeh Effect, better edge detection, and LED selfie light.

