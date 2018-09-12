Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi A2 available at heafty discount: Here's how to avail

Xiaomi has launched a bagful of smartphones in India with the starting of this year. Besides its own online store, the company has joined hands with e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon, as well as offline retailers. With each tie-up, Xiaomi has given a bunch of offers on its smartphones. Now Tata Cliq is offering a deal on the purchase of Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi A2.

Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi A2 offers

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi A2 are now available on the e-commerce site with a discount of 10 percent by using an HDFC bank credit or debit card. The discount of 10 percent will go up to Rs 1,500 and it will be adjusted against the final cart price. This offer will also be valid for all the EMI transaction with HDFC credit or debit card, you can also choose 24 months of EMI with your purchase.

Buyer will get the discount on both the models. The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 14,945 for the base variant with 4GB RAM. The 6GB RAM model is priced at Rs 17,499. After applying the discount, you will get the smartphone at Rs 13,450 and Rs 15,999 respectively.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched with a price tag of Rs 17,499 and after the discount, it will cost you Rs 15,999. It's worth noticing that the offer is only valid till September 14, so if you are interested to buy this smartphone then don't waste your time and grab it before the phones went out of stock.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Redmi Note 5 Pro flaunts a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 clubbed with two 4GB and 6GB of RAM along with a 64GB of onboard storage. You can also expand the memory up to 128GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera with the combination of 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel along with an LED flash. On the front, the phone houses a 20-megapixel camera sensor for selfie and video calling.

Xiaomi Mi A2

The Xiaomi Mi A2 sport a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor, clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports dual rear camera with 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 20-megapixel camera for selfie and video call. The smartphone is fueled by a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.