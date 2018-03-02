Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro offline sale to debut on March 8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro those were launched in India in the last month went on flash sale via Flipkart and Mi.com twice. Unsurprisingly, these models were sold out in just a few minutes in both the sales. At the time of unveiling, the company announced that these phones will be available offline in March.

Already, the Redmi Note 5 duo is available via the Mi Home offline stores across the country. Now, these smartphones will be made available even via the third-party offline retail stores starting from March 8. The Redmi Note 5 that is priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 online will be priced at Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 12,499 offline. Also, the Redmi Note 5 Pro priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 16,999 online will be available at Rs. 14,499 and Rs. 17,499 offline. Apparently, these models are said to be priced Rs. 500 extra on buying them offline.

Going by a Gadgets 360 report, both the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants of the Redmi Note 5 will be made available offline in the next week. Also, the base variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro with 4GB RAM will be available for purchase offline the very same day. But the high-end model with 6GB RAM will hit the offline stores in the coming weeks.

With the offline presence of the newly launched Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi appears to be aiming to strengthen its foothold in India. We have seen Xiaomi smartphones available for sale via the third-party offline stores at an additional cost of Rs. 500 in the past too. This is beneficial for those customers who do not want to opt for online sale. Moreover, the offline sale will reduce the struggle that fans have to face to grab hold of it via the flash sale.

However, there is no official word from Xiaomi regarding the exact date of offline availability of the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro. We can expect the same to be announced in the coming days.