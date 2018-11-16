Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, Mi A2 receive price cut in India

Recently, Xiaomi smartphones were available at attractive discounts during the festive season sales. Soon after the festive sale was over, the company had to increase the cost of select smartphones due to the depreciation of rupee against the dollar. Now, the company has come up with a permanent price cut on some of its smartphones making it alluring.

Well, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Mi A2 smartphones have received a price. Xiaomi says that this price cut is to celebrate the company's lead in the Indian market for five consecutive quarters, as per a recent IDC report. It also adds that they hold 42% market share in the dual camera category.

Xiaomi smartphones price cut

All the three smartphones mentioned above have received a price drop of Rs. 1,000. After the price cut, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 18,999 for the two variants with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

The Redmi Y2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 11,999. And, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 respectively after the revised pricing.

The new pricing will be reflected across all the online and offline platforms. And, it is interesting that the Redmi Note 5 Pro has received a price cut prior to the launch of the Redmi Note 6 Pro on November 22. Also, the company has teased that it will announce big news on November 19, which is likely to be the Black Friday Sale for the first time in India. We can expect attractive deals and discounts to be available during the sale for the interested buyers.

Price hike on select products

As mentioned above, a few products from the company received a price hike. Among these are the newly launched Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones. Notably, the Redmi 6A got a Rs. 600 increase while the Redmi 6 witnessed a Rs. 500 price hike. Also, the Mi Powerbank 2i 10000mAh variant got a Rs. 100 price hike and the Mi TV Pro 32-inch and 49-inch variants received Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000 price hike respectively.