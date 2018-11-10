Your favorite Xiaomi smartphones just got a price hike: Thanks to depreciating rupee value

The value of rupee is depreciating by the against the US$, and smartphone OEMs have started to increase the price of their budget smartphone, especially the entry-level models. And now, Xiaomi has updated the price of the Redmi smartphones, smart televisions, and power banks due to the 15% increase of the US$ value over the value of the rupee.

This is the second time Xiaomi increasing the price of the smartphones and television. In early 2018, Xiaomi did increase the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro by Rs 1000 and the Xiaomi Mi TV 55-inch 4K TV by Rs 5000.

In fact, at the time of the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi 6 series of smartphones in India, the company hinted that the price of these smartphones might go up a bit if the value of the rupee continues to depreciate.

The new prices will be effective from the 11th of November 2018.

Mi Fans, we have an important update regarding Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Mi Powerbank 2i, and Mi TV. — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 10, 2018

Here are the updated prices of some of the Xiaomi smartphones and TVs

The base variant of the Xiaomi Redmi 6A with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage is available for Rs 6,599, and the Redmi 6A with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage is now available for Rs 7,499.

Xiaomi has increased the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 6A with 2 and 3 GB RAM with Rs 500, and Rs 600, respectively.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 with 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage is also available for the Rs 8,499, with a price increase of Rs 500.

The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4C Pro is available Rs 15,999 and the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro is available for Rs 31,999. The Mi LED TV 4C Pro price has been increased by Rs 1,000, and the Mi LED TV 4A Pro's price has been raised by Rs 2,000.

Lastly, the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i is now available for Rs 899 with an increase in the price of Rs 100, from the original price tag.

So, what do you think about the increase in the prices of the Xiaomi smartphones and smart televisions? Are you still interested in buying the Xiaomi Redmi 6 or the Xiaomi Redmi 6A comment below?