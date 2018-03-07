Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro users report audio issues; company rolls out a fix

Xiaomi recently unveiled its Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone. Just days after the launch users started complaining about an issue where the device couldn't provide the proper volume output, especially after plugging in headphones.

The affected users reported the issue on company's community forums. The company soon addressed the issue and rolled out the MIUI 9.2.5.0 OTA (over-the-air) update with a fix. The issue came to notice after the Face Unlock feature was rolled out.

As for the specifications, the device is powered a Snapdragon 636 SoC paired a similar 4000mAh battery. The connectivity features are the same as the ones on the Redmi Note 5. On the imaging front, the camera flaunts a dual camera setup at its rear with 12MP and 5MP sensors with LED flash. At the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera with LED flash as well.

The smartphone was launched alongside the Redmi Note 5 which comes with a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio display. The smartphone makes use of a Snapdragon 625 SoC and runs Android 7.0 Nougat topped with MIUI 9. The device comes with a 12MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front-facing selfie camera also with flash. The other aspects of the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 4000mAh battery.

At the time of announcing these smartphones, Xiaomi and Reliance Jio announced that these smartphones will be bundled with an instant cashback of Rs. 2,200. this offer is available for both the existing and new customers. The cashback will be in the form of 44 vouchers worth Rs. 50 each. The same will be credited to the users on their MyJio app. Each voucher can be used on a recharge of Rs. 198 and above. Also, users can get 4.5TB of data in the form of vouchers and this can be got on a maximum of three recharges worth Rs. 198 each.

The online retailer Flipkart is offering an additional discount of 5% on purchases made using Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Flipkart is providing a one-year buyback guarantee for those who wish to exchange the purchased Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro for a newer device later.