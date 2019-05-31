Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Android Pie Update— Brings Slew Of Features With Improved Performance News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi's Redmi Note series is one of the most popular budget smartphone lineup available in the market today. The Chinese tech giant has been in the headlines with its recently launched Redmi Note 7 smartphone series. With the launch of Redmi Note 7 lineup, Xiaomi became the first brand to offer a 48MP camera sensor for a budget price point.

While the company is grabbing all the attention with the Redmi Note 7 lineup, it has pushed out a new Android update for one of its older Redmi Note smartphone. The company has released an Android Pie update for the Redmi Note 5 smartphone in its hometown China.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Android 9 Pie Update:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 was launched last year with an Android v7.1.2 Nougat out-of-the-box. The device is receiving the new Android Pie update almost after a year of its official launch. The update has been released for the units in China and is yet to be rolled out for the remaining markets.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is receiving the stable Android Pie firmware with MIUI skin. The update bounces the MIUI version to 10.3.1 and it brings along a bunch of new features in the mix. The update can be checked manually in the Settings menu under the Software update section.

How Will It Amplify The User Experience:

Coming to the changelog, the update brings a fix for the issue affecting the performance of the calculator. It also introduces various animations including cloudy and hazy along with optimizes large font size. Following the update, one will also be able to add watermark styles similar to the Redmi Note 7 smartphone.

The update also resolves the issue related to the screen density for improved output. Besides, the device will also get support for the voice wake-up feature, App Lock, voice wake-up, and Game Acceleration. Besides, the update will also bring the usual Android Pie elements such as Adaptive Battery, gesture-based navigation, and Adaptive battery, etc.

With the Redmi Note 5 receiving the new firmware update, the overall user experience will definitely be improved. The update brings the new UI elements and fixes the bugs which were affecting its performance. It's good to see that the company has dished out the latest firmware to enhance the performance of Redmi Note 5.

via