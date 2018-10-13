Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 clears EEC certification tipping imminent launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 has been hitting the rumor mills of late. The device has appeared in the certification database TENAA in China tipping its launch. However, the company announced the Redmi Note 6 Pro in Thailand. Now, it looks like the Redmi Note 6 has passed the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) certification in Russia.

The EEC certification listing makes us believe that this device could be launched in the European and Russian markets soon. Given that the upcoming smartphone has cleared the EEC certification, we can expect the smartphones in the Redmi Note 6 lienup to be launched soon even in India and China.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 EEC certification

The EEC database usually certifies smartphones with a codename. This time, the certification appears to have acknowledged the device clearly as the Redmi Note 6. As seen in the image below from ECC via MySmartPrice, it is clear that it is the Redmi Note 6. The certification also shows that there is another smartphone from Xiaomi. Besides the yet to be announced smartphones, it also lists the Mi Max 3, which has been launched already.

Expected specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was announced in Thailand last month but the Redmi Note 6 is yet to be announced. So far, we have seen unknown devices with the model numbers M18806E7TG and M18806E7TH get certified by FCC and NCC. There were claimed to be the Redmi Note 6 and Note 6 Pro. Now, the EEC listing has revealed the name deliberately without any model number.

What to expect?

Based on the earlier reports, the Redmi Note 6 is expected to flaunt a 6-inch FHD+ display. It is likely to use a mid-range Snapdragon processor and it could be either the Snapdragon 650 or Snapdragon 710. There are claims that it might have 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a hybrid dual SIM card slot.

On the imaging department, this smartphone is believed to flaunt a dual camera module at its rear with a 12MP + 5MP sensor combination. It is also likely to flaunt an 8MP selfie camera. The other goodies we can expect from the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a capacious 4000mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI.