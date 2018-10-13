Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 concept renders give us a glance at its design

Related Articles
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in Thailand last month. But that does not mark the end of the announcements in the Redmi lineup for this year. It looks like the company is working on the Redmi Note 6, which could be a downgraded variant of the recently launched Pro model.
Recently, we came across a report suggesting that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 has been spotted on the EEC certification database hinting that it could be launched in Russia and Europe in the coming months. Having said that, here we have come up with a set of concept renders of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone revealing what we can expect from it.
Tall 18:9 display
The concept video by the YouTube channel Techconfigurations shows that the smartphone will have a tall display of 6 inches. This screen is likely to have a FHD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The image above shows a notchless display but the Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched with a notch on top of its display.
Dedicated selfie flash
Given that there are numerous selfie-centric smartphones in the market now, Xiaomi is said to incorporate an 8MP selfie camera in this smartphone. It is believed that there will be Smart Beauty 4.0 and a dedicated LED flash for better low-light selfie shots.
Design and looks
From the concept video, it looks like the Redmi Note 6 will arrive with a nice metallic design at its rear with a brushed metal look. The dual rear cameras that are stacked vertically with PDAF and OIS, the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port and stereo speakers at the bottom are seen clearly.
Rumored specs
While nothing much regarding this upcoming smartphone is known for now, there a reports that it could be launched with the Snapdragon 710 SoC. It could be launched in multiple storage configurations as the other Xiaomi smartphones. And, the other rumored aspects include a 4000mAh battery and a hybrid dual SIM slot.
Watch the concept video here
Here's the concept video of the Redmi Note 6. Take a look at it to see the design of the smartphone from all the angles.