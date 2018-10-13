Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 concept renders give us a glance at its design

Tall 18:9 display

The concept video by the YouTube channel Techconfigurations shows that the smartphone will have a tall display of 6 inches. This screen is likely to have a FHD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The image above shows a notchless display but the Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched with a notch on top of its display.

Dedicated selfie flash

Given that there are numerous selfie-centric smartphones in the market now, Xiaomi is said to incorporate an 8MP selfie camera in this smartphone. It is believed that there will be Smart Beauty 4.0 and a dedicated LED flash for better low-light selfie shots.

Design and looks

From the concept video, it looks like the Redmi Note 6 will arrive with a nice metallic design at its rear with a brushed metal look. The dual rear cameras that are stacked vertically with PDAF and OIS, the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port and stereo speakers at the bottom are seen clearly.

Rumored specs

While nothing much regarding this upcoming smartphone is known for now, there a reports that it could be launched with the Snapdragon 710 SoC. It could be launched in multiple storage configurations as the other Xiaomi smartphones. And, the other rumored aspects include a 4000mAh battery and a hybrid dual SIM slot.

Watch the concept video here

Here's the concept video of the Redmi Note 6. Take a look at it to see the design of the smartphone from all the angles.