Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 display leaked: Notch design, Snapdragon 636 SoC and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 is likely to launch with the Snapdragon 636 SoC

    Xiaomi recently surpassed the 5 million sale mark for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 series in India (including the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro). And now, the company is gearing up for the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6, the successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.

    The leak

    According to a listing on Aliexpress, the front LCD panel with touch screen digitizer is already available for sale on Aliexpress, one of the biggest e-commerce websites in China. This is a strange move, as the device has not been launched in any of the markets till date.

    According to the leak, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 will offer a 6.18-inch display, which is slightly bigger than the one found on the Redmi Note 5 Pro or the Redmi Note 5, which comes with a 5.99-inch display. Just like the Redmi 6 Pro, which was recently launched in India, the Redmi Note 6 also has a notch on top of the display. Compared to the Poco F1, the Redmi Note 6 has a smaller notch with cutouts for the front-facing camera and an earpiece.

    Redmi Note 6 specifications

    There have been several reports that the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, so, the Redmi Note 6 is expected to come with the Snapdragon 636, which is found on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Redmi Note 6 is also expected to come with a dual camera setup on the back, similar to the one found on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, or even the Redmi 6 Pro.

    In terms of design, the Redmi Note 6 is likely to follow the leads of the Redmi Note 5 Pro with a full metal unibody design. Lastly, the Redmi Note 6 is expected to come with a big 4000 mAh battery with support for fast charging. The smartphone is also expected to be the first Redmi device to come with a USB type C port for charging and data transfer.

    Price and launch

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 is expected to cost Rs 9,999 for the base variant, and, the high-end variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is expected to cost Rs 12,999, similar to the pricing of the Redmi Note 5. The smartphone is expected to launch in China in the next few weeks and might launch in India by the end of 2018 or in early 2019.

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 16:27 [IST]
