Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus Zenfone Lite L1 flash sale at 12PM on Flipkart

Flipkart has conducted its three days long Big Shopping Days sale. The sale is already started from December 6 and it will end on December 8. During these three days of sale, the Walmart owned Indian e-commerce giant is offering huge discounts and deals on smartphones, gadgets, home appliances and more. Apart from the offers and deals, the company is also conduction flash sale on Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Asus Zenfone Lite L1 today.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Asus Zenfone Lite L1: Price and Offers

The flash sale for Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Asus Zenfone Lite L1 will kick start at 12 PM on Flipkart. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is listed on the website at Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The top-notch variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 15,999. Buyer will receive an instant discount of 10 per cent on their purchase.

Along with that, Axis bank Buzz Credit cardholder will receive an extra 5 per cent off on the phone. You can also avail the smartphone with EMI option starting at Rs 465 per month.

On the other hand, Asus Zenfone Lite L1 will be up for grabs for Rs 4,999 during the flash sale. The smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs 6,999, but it is getting a discount of Rs 2,000 during the sale. HDFC bank debit and credit cardholders will receive an additional 10 per cent off. Axis bank Buzz credit card holders will get a five per cent discount on their purchase. Buyers can also opt for EMI option which is starting at Rs 834 per month.

So if you are planning for buying any of this smartphone then this is the best time to grab it with discounts. As we it the units are limited during a flash sale, so we recommend you to login to your Flipkart account and fill all the necessary card details and other details in advance to save those valuable time during the rush hour of flash sale.