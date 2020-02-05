Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Bursts Into Flames While Repairing In India: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

We came across several incidents of smartphones going up in flames in the past few years. Not only Chinese but brands from other regions have been under the radar for such incidents. However, Xiaomi has been one of the most common names when it comes to smartphone blasts or fire incidents.

With just a month in 2020, a fresh incident of mobile phone catching fire has been reported in India. The incident took place in Gujarat, where a Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro caught fire while repairing.

According to a report from Khabar Gujarat, a technician called Kishan was attempting to repair the Redmi Note 6 Pro at his service center called Dhriti Mobile when it went up in flames. When the technician was trying to remove the back panel of the device, he noticed smoke coming out.

Startled by the emerging fumes, Kishan instantly threw the device off the counter. While he was able to save the other objects, the smartphone caught fire. Thankfully, there were no calamities in the incident, but the device is said to be completely damaged.

Xiaomi has acknowledged the incident and is said to start investigating the matter. As per the company, all of its smartphones have to go through stringent security tests before being shipped.

In a statement, the company quoted, "All our devices go through various levels of stringent quality tests to highest standards. Our devices also have third-party validation for our standards of quality and after-sales," the company added. The company is trying to establish contact with the customer and "retrieve the device for further investigation."

The company also notes that the customer has approached a non-authorized service center to get the device repaired. The reason for the smartphone to catch fire is unknown. Also, it isn't clear just yet, what will be the next course of action taken by Xiaomi.

