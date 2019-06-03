Redmi Note 6 Pro Price Cut – 6GB RAM Variant Becomes Cheaper News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is awaited to bring the newly launched Redmi K20 and K20 Pro to the Indian market. And, there are speculations that this smartphone could be called the Poco F2 in the country. In the meantime, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has received its first price cut ever in India. Notably, the 6GB RAM variant of the device has got the price cut.

Redmi Note 6 Pro Price Cut

Well, the top-end variant of the Redmi Note 6 Pro with 6GB RAM has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000. This is a permanent price cut and the device now sells for Rs. 13,999 via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. Notably, its launch price was Rs. 15,999 and now it is priced at Rs. 13,999 after the price cut. Previously, the 4GB RAM variant of the smartphone received a similar price cut of Rs. 2,000 taking it down to Rs. 11,999 from its launch price of Rs. 13,999.

Offers Available On Mi.com And Flipkart

Apart from the price cut, Mi.com offers a slew of discounts and offers for the buyers of the Redmi Note 6 Pro. Going by the same, there is an exchange offer for buyers interested in trading in their old smartphone for the Redmi smartphone. Furthermore, there is no cost EMI, a cashback of Rs. 2,400 from Reliance Jio and up to 6TB of 4G data from the telco. On the other hand, Flipkart offers 10% discount on using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card for the purchase.

Redmi Note 6 Pro Or Redmi Note 7 Pro?

Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in India back in November 2018. The device comes features such as a tall 19:9 display, dual selfie cameras, a capacious 4000mAh battery and P2i water repellent nanotechnology. While it is a value for money offering, the company launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India with better specifications and features for a marginally higher pricing starting from Rs. 13,999. So, until you are on a tight budget, it is better to buy the Redmi Note 7 Pro with upgraded aspects including a 48MP primary camera sensor.