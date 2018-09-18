ENGLISH

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro hands-on video leak; up for preorder in China

More Redmi Note 6 Pro details are out!

    Xiaomi announced the Redmi 6 Pro in June and launched the same in India alongside the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A earlier this month. Now, there are reports that the company is working on a bigger variant called the Redmi Note 6 Pro. We have been coming across several reports regarding this upcoming device showing what we can expect the device.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro hands-on video leak; up for preorder in China

    Yesterday, we came across the leaked images of the Redmi Note 6 Pro and the retail box revealing some key specifications. Now, a YouTube channel VideoWaliSarkar has posted a hands-on video of the upcoming device. In addition to this, the device has been listed for pre-order in China and the listing sheds light on the possible pricing of the smartphone.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro hands-on video

    The hands-on video of the smartphone hints that the design could be similar to that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, especially the rear design. The dual cameras at the rear appear to be stacked vertically at the rear and there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too. At the front, there is a notch on top of the display and the screen-to-body ratio appears to be relatively higher than that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro hands-on video leak; up for preorder in China

    Pre-order listing reveals the price

    The pre-order listing on Giztop reveals the possible pricing of the smartphone, claims GizmoChina. From the same, we get to know that the Redmi Note 6 Pro could be priced at $199 (approx. Rs. 15,000). However, this may not be the final pricing as the device is yet to be launched.

    Key specifications revealed

    From the previous reports, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is believed to arrive with a 6.26-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. If this turns out to be true, it will be suitable for watching videos and playing games. Under its hood, there appears to be a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

    For imaging, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone might use a 12MP + 5MP dual camera module at its rear and a 20MP + 2MP dual camera module at the front with support for AI capabilities. The device could arrive with MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and get the power from a 4000mAh battery. The other aspects of this smartphone are yet to be known.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
