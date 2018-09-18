Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is on sale for Rs 14,000 on AliExpress before launch

Related Articles
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from the Redmi series, which is already up for sale on AliExpress for a starting price of Rs 14,000 ($194) for the base variant.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro pricing
The Xiomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available in Black, Blue, Rose Gold, and Red color with 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage.
- The Redmi Note 6 Pro with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage retails for Rs 14,000 ($198)
- The Redmi Note 6 Pro with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for Rs 16,000 ($ 219)
The device is ready for shipping to selected markets, including the US, China, Russia, France, and, China. However, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is not available for India.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro unique features
- First Redmi smartphone with four cameras
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC
- Notch display
- 4000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has a 6.26-inch display with FHD+ resolution with a notch, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.
The major upgrade on the Redmi Note 6 Pro compared to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is the camera setup. The device has a dual camera set up on the front (20 MP + 2 MP) and a dual camera setup on the back with a 12 MP primary sensor with 1.4-micron pixels size and a 5 MP depth sensor. Just like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the video recording on the Redmi Note 6 Pro is limited to 1080 @ 30fps.
In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers dual LTE or VoLTE on both the slots with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Hotspot, and wireless F Radio. Just like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, there is no NFC what so ever.
The smartphone runs on MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and, will be updated to Android 9 Pie and MIUI 10. Just like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has a 4000 mAh sealed battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. The phone also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack on the bottom portion of the smartphone.