Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is on sale for Rs 14,000 on AliExpress before launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro pricing

The Xiomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available in Black, Blue, Rose Gold, and Red color with 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage retails for Rs 14,000 ($198)

The Redmi Note 6 Pro with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for Rs 16,000 ($ 219)

The device is ready for shipping to selected markets, including the US, China, Russia, France, and, China. However, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is not available for India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro unique features

First Redmi smartphone with four cameras

Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC

Notch display

4000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has a 6.26-inch display with FHD+ resolution with a notch, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The major upgrade on the Redmi Note 6 Pro compared to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is the camera setup. The device has a dual camera set up on the front (20 MP + 2 MP) and a dual camera setup on the back with a 12 MP primary sensor with 1.4-micron pixels size and a 5 MP depth sensor. Just like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the video recording on the Redmi Note 6 Pro is limited to 1080 @ 30fps.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers dual LTE or VoLTE on both the slots with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Hotspot, and wireless F Radio. Just like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, there is no NFC what so ever.

The smartphone runs on MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and, will be updated to Android 9 Pie and MIUI 10. Just like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has a 4000 mAh sealed battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. The phone also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack on the bottom portion of the smartphone.