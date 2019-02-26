Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets a temporary price cut News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in November last year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro. It is one of the bestselling smartphones in the affordable market segment in India. Now, the company appears to be hosting a special three-day sale from February 26 to February 28 providing a temporary price cut on the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in two variants in the country. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM was launched for Rs. 13,999 and the high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM was launched for Rs. 15,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sale

Now, the company has announced a special three-day offering a temporary price cut of Rs. 2,000 on this Xiaomi smartphone. This offer is valid on both Flipkart and Mi.com and is a part of the Month End Mobiles Fest. The company took to Twitter to announce the same.

Going by the same, the base variant of the smartphone will be available for Rs. 11,999 and the high-end variant will be available for Rs. 13,999 respectively. In addition to the price cut, Flipkart is also offering no cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 2,000 per month and exchange discount of up to 11,950. If you exchange specific high-end smartphones, then you will pay just a meager amount for the new device. Moreover, Flipkart is offering the buyback guarantee policy and 5% additional discount on using an Axis Bank credit card for the purchase.

Redmi Note 6 Pro highlights

The highlights of the Redmi Note 6 Pro include is the presence of its quad cameras. Well, it has two cameras at the front and two at the rear. Eventually, this smartphone becomes one of the best mid-range smartphones with a powerful and capable camera. Also, it is one of the few smartphones to run MIUI out of the box.