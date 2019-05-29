Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Flash Sale To Go Live At 12 Noon Today In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The base variant with 3GB RAM comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 and the top model with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 12,999 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s is the latest entry the popular Redmi Note 7 lineup which was launched recently in the Indian market. The primary highlight of the smartphone is the 48MP camera sensor for a sub Rs. 10,000 price point. The device had gone up for a sale via offline retail partners a few days ago. Now, it will be available for purchase again today in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s flash sale and pricing details:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s flash sale will go live starting 12 noon today in India. The sale will be hosted on Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart's platform. The device has been launched in two different RAM and storage configuration including a 3GB+32GB variant and a 4GB+64GB variant. Users can also purchase te Redmi Note 7s from Mi.com and Mi Home Stores.

The base variant with 3GB RAM comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 and the top model with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 12,999 in India. The device can be purchased from Sapphire Blue, Onyx Black, and Ruby Red color options. The users who will be making a purchase using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards will get an additional discount of Rs. 500 on the device.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s key specifications:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s has a dual camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. The camera features include AI Portrait, EIS, and HDR mode, etc. The smartphone features a 13MP AI front camera for selfies and video calls. The selfie camera is housed within the dot style notch on the top of the display.

The device runs on a Snapdragon 660 processor which is paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of native storage. The device supports an external microSD card using which the onboard memory can be expanded.

It flaunts a 6.3-inch display that offers a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The smartphone also has a P2i coating which protects it from accidental oil spills. A 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge supports backs up the unit.