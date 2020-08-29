Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Falls From Eighth Floor, Survives News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartphones, despite their strong build, are often delicate gadgets. Usually, we try to keep it safe and avoid dropping it to cause any damages. But here's Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 surviving a crash from the eighth-floor apartment. Despite the screen crashing, the phone seems to in a working condition, the Redmi Note 8 users posted on social media sites.

Redmi Note 8 Survives Crash

A Redmi Note 8 user accidentally dropped his phone into a swimming pool from his eighth-floor apartment building. When the phone was retrieved, it was surprisingly in a working condition. Yes, the screen was shatter and the water had gotten into the camera chamber. But, the touch operations worked just fine. What's more, the crashed Redmi Note 8's fuselage was also bent, giving it a 'curved screen' feel.

It was originally posted on Weibo, which then spread like a wildfire. Earning praises from users worldwide, the Redmi Note 8 is in the limelight once again. Looking back, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 was launched in 2019 and is still one of the top-selling models, despite the next-gen Redmi Note 9 launch.

Users have considered it a worthy upgrade on its hardware and software, including the camera setup. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

For cameras, Xioami has included a 48MP quad-camera setup and is capable of capturing some really good photos. There is also a 4000 mAh battery on board as well as 18W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 8 packs a premium glass back but includes an overall plastic body. Irrespective of its build material, the phone seems to be strong, as confirmed by the recent incident.

There's often debate whether the plastic body on a phone makes it cheap and vulnerable. But in the case of Redmi Note 8 and plenty of other smartphones (especially the mid-range ones), it offers strength and durability. While glass and metal body for smartphones are dubbed to be premium, plastic bodies make the phone more durable, lighter, and even cheaper.

