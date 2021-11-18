Xiaomi, Redmi To Launch New Smartphones In India In 2021 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to retain its lead in the Indian market by launching more models in the country. Reportedly, Xiaomi is all set to launch several new smartphones in India by the end of this year. Earlier this week, the Chinese tech giant confirmed that it will take the wraps off the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone on November 30 in the country.

Late last month, the company was speculated to launch two Redmi smartphones in the Note 11 series in India under the Xiaomi brand. Now, fresh reports claim that several devices might be launched under the Redmi and Xiaomi brands. The exact timeline and the number of upcoming devices are yet to be officially announced.

New Redmi, Xiaomi Smartphones To Launch Soon

As per a tweet shared by the well-known tipster Mukul Sharma with the username @stufflistings, a slew of Xiaomi and Redmi devices will arrive in the market this year. However, the tipster has not revealed if the company will take the wraps off smartphones, tablets or devices in other categories though these will be launched in the coming weeks.

While the company has confirmed that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be launched in the country in the coming days, its specifications in India are not known. The smartphone is believed to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11 5G that went official in the country's home market in China.

Furthermore, it was speculated that Xiaomi might also launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ smartphones in the country as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. However, the exact launch date of the smartphone is not known. Moreover, the global markets will not see the Redmi smartphones being rebranded to Xiaomi devices.

Recently, the Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone was launched in Europe and it is said to be the rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11 5G. It arrives with a dual-camera setup at its rear with 50MP and 8MP sensors. The other aspects include a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dot display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, an octa-core Dimesity 810 SoC and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

