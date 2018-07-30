Xiaomi Redmi Y2 and Redmi 5A sale today at 12 PM: Check the offers from here

Two bestselling Xiaomi smartphones will go on sale today via Flipkart and Mi.com. Well, the talk is about the Redmi Y2 and Redmi 5A smartphones. The Redmi Y2 will go on sale via Mi.com while the Redmi 5A will be available via Flipkart.

Both these Xiaomi smartphones will be available for sale at 12 PM. The sale includes two storage configurations and four color variants of the Redmi 5A. It also comprises two variants of the Redmi Y2 as well. Take a look at the offers and discounts on these smartphones for today from below.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A offers on Flipkart

Redmi 5A is the entry-level Xiaomi smartphone. It comes in Gold, Grey, Rose Gold and Blue color variants. Also, it is available with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM. The Redmi 5A variants are priced at Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 6,999 for the two variants respectively. And, there are attractive offers such as no cost EMI and Rs. 200 off on using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card for the purchase.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 sale on Mi.com

Talking about the Xiaomi Redmi Y2, this smartphone will be available for sale at 12 PM on Mi.com. The device is available in Rose Gold, Gold and Dark Grey color options. It is available in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM priced at Rs. 9,999 and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 12,999 respectively.

Interested buyers can get the Redmi Y2 after exchanging their old phone. Also, there are other offers such as additional 3 months of free subscription to Hungama Music app and Rs. 1,800 worth recharge cashback vouchers. Also, buyers can get benefited from the Airtel's Extra Data offer and get up to 240GB of additional data for free on using an Airtel SIM on the new device.

Given that both these smartphones from Xiaomi are among the bestsellers in the market, we can expect that these will be sold out like hot cakes instantly. So, if you are interested in buying these smartphones, then you need to grab them quickly during the sale all set to happen today at 12 PM.