Xiaomi Redmi Y2 went on sale in India: Grab the best offers on Amazon

Xiaomi's newly launched Redmi Y2 is all set to go on sale starting July 24, on the e-commerce website Amazon. The website is offering some exciting offers on the phone which you don't want to miss. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is the successor of the Redmi Y1 and the smartphone comes in two variant. The 4GB RAM variant comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999 and the 3GB RAM is expected to priced at Rs 9,999. The smartphone is famous for its dual camera, low price and features.

Amazon offer on Redmi Note Y2

According to Amazon, Buyers can avail Redmi Y2 at a cheaper rate than the market price. Telecom-giant Bharti Airtel and Amazon have joined their hands to give cashback and additional data for the purchase of this phone.

Buyers who purchase Redmi Y2 will receive the cash back in the form of 36 discount coupons worth Rs 50. Adding up all the coupons will be Rs 1,800. When a consumer registers on the MyAirtel app on an offer eligible handset, the coupons will be credited to their MyAirtel app of the primary number within 24. For availing these coupons costumers need to recharge their Airtel Prepaid by Rs 199 or Rs 488 through MyAirtel app.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 flaunts a 5.99-inch HD+ display along with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor clubbed with 3GB and 4GB RAM options along with a 32GB and 64GB onboard storage. If that is not enough then you can also expand the memory up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Redmi Y2 comes with a dual camera setup on the back with the combination of the 12MP primary lens with f/2.2 aperture PDAF and 5MP secondary camera sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 16MP camera sensor with LED flash for selfies and video calling.

Redmi Y2 is fueled by a 3080mAh non-removable battery and runs on MIUI 9.5 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone is available in three colours- gray, gold and Rose Gold.