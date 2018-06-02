Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be launched as the Redmi Y2 in India: Likely to cost Rs 9,999

Xiaomi is again getting ready for a smartphone launch on the 7th of June in India. This time, the company is likely to launch a smartphone to compete against the likes of the Honor 7A and the Honor 7C. According to leaks and rumors, the company will be launching the Xiaomi Redmi S2 in India as the Xiaomi Redmi Y2, which will be the successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Y1, the first selfie-centric smartphone from Xiaomi. As already teased by the Xiaomi, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will an Amazon exclusive smartphone.

Pricing details:

According to a Twitter tipster, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will be launched in India in two variants. The entry-level model will feature 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage and the other version will come with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot along with dual SIM Card slot. These models will be priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. These smartphones will be available in Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold color options.

It is not confirmed but the price is supposedly

Rs. 9,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM &

Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB Variant.

Let's see if it is correct or not!#Xiaomi#XiaomiIndia#Mi#MiIndia#Redmi#RedmiY2#XiaomiRedmiY2 — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) June 1, 2018

Specifications:

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 comes with an HD+ display along with the aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. For now, there is no information available on the screen size. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor with 3 and 4 GB RAM options along with 32 and 64 GB storage options.

As far as cameras are concerned, the smartphone houses a dual-camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor from Sony and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor from Samsung. On the front, the Redmi Y2 sports a 20 megapixel front-facing single camera setup. This camera setup is identical to the one found on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The smartphone will have a 3080 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing and does not support fast charging. The smartphone will launch with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with custom MIUI 9.5 skin on the top with features like an iPhone X like gesture support and other customization options.

Conclusion:

The price seems fairly impressive for the kind of specs sheet that the smartphone offers. However, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 retails for the same price tag and this smartphone has to compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 5. As this is a Redmi device, we might also expect flash sale issues, where users will not be able to buy this phone due to flash sale selling tactics.