Xiaomi Redmi Y2 with a dual camera setup launched in India for Rs 9999

Xiaomi has launched yet another smartphone in India, which runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625. Yes, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is now official and it will be available in 3/32 GB RAM and storage and 4/64 GB RAM and storage variant priced at Rs 9999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 was originally launched in China as the Xiaomi Redmi S2.

The 3/32 GB RAM model will be available exclusively on offline and the 4/64 GB RAM model will be exclusively available on Amazon from the 12th of June 2018 with launch offers like Rs 500 cashback for ICICI credit and debit card users and Airtel users can get a cashback of Rs 1800 and additional 250 GB data on selected data plans.

Design

The device is made entirely using a plastic material, but it has a metallic-like feel (due to the choice of colors). The smartphone has a dual iPhone X like dual camera setup on the back with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The smartphone has an 18:9 aspect ratio display with prominent bezels on the top and bottom of the smartphone, which could have been avoided.

Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 comes with an HD+ display along with the aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. For now, there is no information available on the screen size. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor with 3 and 4 GB RAM options along with 32 and 64 GB storage options.

As far as cameras are concerned, the smartphone houses a dual-camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor from Sony and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor from Samsung. On the front, the Redmi Y2 sports a 16-megapixel front-facing single camera setup. This camera setup is identical to the one found on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The smartphone will have a 3080 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing and does not support fast charging. The smartphone will launch with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with custom MIUI 9.5 skin on the top with features like an iPhone X like gesture support and other customization options.

Conclusion

For the price tag, the smartphones offer a lot of bells and whistles. However, this smartphone will be competing against the Redmi Note 5, which also retails in India at an identical price point.

However, do note that the smartphone has an HD+ display, which is a bummer at this price point. The dual camera setup, selfie-camera, and the design are some of the aspects that makes the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 a cool smartphone under Rs 10,000 price point. As this device is running on Android 8 Oreo, all other Xiaomi devices like the Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4, and the Mi MAX 2 might also receive Android Oreo-based MIUI update in the future.