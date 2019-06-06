Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Open Sale Amazon – 32MP Selfie Camera For Just Rs. 9,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, the budget smartphone by the Chinese tech giant was launched back in April this year in India. The smartphone comes as a successor to the Redmi Y2 smartphone which was launched last year as a selfie-centric smartphone. The Redmi Y3 features a dot style notch and offers a 32MP selfie camera sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Open Sale Price and Offers:

The Redmi Y3 has gone up for sale a number of times since its official launch in India The smartphone is now available via 24 x 7 sale in the country. The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 open sale has gone live just after the Redmi Note 7s'open sale. The smartphone is available for purchase online on Amazon.in.

The smartphone can also be purchased from the company's online store, i.e, mi.com. Interested users can also buy the device from offline Mi Home stores in the country. The device has been launched in two different storage configurations including 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB models.

The 3GB RAM variant of the Redmi Y3 has been priced at Rs. 9,999, whereas, the high-end model with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs. 11,999. You can choose from three different color options including Prime Black, Bold Red, and Elegant Blue. Offers in the mix include up to 1120GB of 4G data via Airtel. Also, the users making a purchase via ICIC Bank debit or credit cards will get a discount of Rs. 500.

What Makes Redmi Y3 A Good Buy?

The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 is an affordable smartphone whose major highlight is its high-res selfie snapper. The smartphone packs a 32MP selfie snapper which is housed in the waterdrop notch on the top of the display. The primary camera set up at the rear is a dual-lens module with a 12MP (f/2.2) sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The processor backing up the budget smartphone is an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC which clocks at 1.8GHz. The chipset is combined with Adreno 506 GPU and up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The internal memory is expandable.

There is 6.26-inch HD+ display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top. All these features for an affordable price tag starting at Rs. 9,999 make the Redmi Y3 is a good buy. Moreover, if selfie centric device is your priority, then this is an ideal budget smartphone in the market.