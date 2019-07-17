Just In
- 3 hrs ago You Can Buy These Smartphones With Premium Features Under Rs. 25,000
- 7 hrs ago Facebook, HDFC Bank Join Hands With CSC To Empower Rural Women Entrepreneurs
- 11 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp Launched In India – Goes On Crowdfunding
- 13 hrs ago Apple iPhone SE And Three Other Models Will Not Be Avaialble For Sale In India: Report
Don't Miss
- News 7th Pay Commission latest news: DA hike a reality, not a pay increase
- Finance Caution: New Fraud Via UPI On The Rise
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: Spinners failed to impress
- Movies Nayanthara’s Marriage Prediction Goes Viral; Will It Turn Out To Be True?
- Automobiles Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS Specifications Leaked
- Lifestyle Deepika Padukone's Latest Airport Look Is All Things Cool And Comfy
- Travel Best Places to Visit in Rajasthan During Monsoon Season
- Education #SelfiewithGuru: A Campaign To Mark The Occasion Of Guru Purnima 2019
Xiaomi's Most Expensive Smartphone Teased: Will Cost Rs. 4,80,000
Xiaomi's smartphones have been known to offer better value for money. And, for the first time, the company is launching a phone or a product that costs more than a lakh and is expected to be a luxury product.
Just a few hours before the launch of the Redmi K20 series of smartphones in India, Manu Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India has teased a new smartphone launch. According to the tweet, the company is most likely to launch a special edition of the Redmi K20 Pro, which might cost Rs. 4,80,000.
20 hours to go for #RedmiK20Pro & #RedmiK20— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 16, 2019
Launching something OUT OF THE WORLD tomorrow! A very special version worth.. hold-your-breath..
₹ 4.8 Lakh! 🤑🤑
What's so special about this variant? RT if you want to know more! 🔁#Xiaomi ❤️ #FlagshipKiller #BelieveTheHype pic.twitter.com/WJkCI9NjYf
What Do We Know About The Most Expensive Xiaomi Smartphone?
As of now, the only available information about the most expensive smartphone from the brand is that it comes with a gold plated back with a diamond embossed K Logo. The device is most likely to be available in limited numbers for a limited period.
Possible Specifications
If the most expensive smartphone from Xiaomi India is indeed the Redmi K20 Pro, then, the device will feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the smartphone with at least 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Just like the standard Redmi K20 Pro variant, the limited edition is also expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The Redmi K20 Pro features a triple rear-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. For the selfie camera, the smartphone uses a pop-up camera mechanism with a 20 MP sensor.
A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for fast charging via USB type C port, and the device also has a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin on top.
Our Opinion On The Upcoming And Most Expensive Xiaomi Phone Till Date
The most expensive Xiaomi/Redmi smartphone is expected to be a limited edition model. These devices will attract the core Xiaomi smartphone enthusiasts, and those who are looking for a souvenirs product from Xiaomi India, which might increase its value over time.
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,949
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
19,999
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,499
-
18,490
-
9,999
-
10,490
-
17,999
-
28,949
-
13,999
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
76,999
-
19,000
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800