Xiaomi's Most Expensive Smartphone Teased: Will Cost Rs. 4,80,000

Xiaomi's smartphones have been known to offer better value for money. And, for the first time, the company is launching a phone or a product that costs more than a lakh and is expected to be a luxury product.

Just a few hours before the launch of the Redmi K20 series of smartphones in India, Manu Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India has teased a new smartphone launch. According to the tweet, the company is most likely to launch a special edition of the Redmi K20 Pro, which might cost Rs. 4,80,000.

20 hours to go for #RedmiK20Pro & #RedmiK20



Launching something OUT OF THE WORLD tomorrow! A very special version worth.. hold-your-breath..



₹ 4.8 Lakh! 🤑🤑



What's so special about this variant? RT if you want to know more! 🔁#Xiaomi ❤️ #FlagshipKiller #BelieveTheHype pic.twitter.com/WJkCI9NjYf — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 16, 2019

What Do We Know About The Most Expensive Xiaomi Smartphone?

As of now, the only available information about the most expensive smartphone from the brand is that it comes with a gold plated back with a diamond embossed K Logo. The device is most likely to be available in limited numbers for a limited period.

Possible Specifications

If the most expensive smartphone from Xiaomi India is indeed the Redmi K20 Pro, then, the device will feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the smartphone with at least 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Just like the standard Redmi K20 Pro variant, the limited edition is also expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi K20 Pro features a triple rear-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. For the selfie camera, the smartphone uses a pop-up camera mechanism with a 20 MP sensor.

A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for fast charging via USB type C port, and the device also has a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin on top.

Our Opinion On The Upcoming And Most Expensive Xiaomi Phone Till Date

The most expensive Xiaomi/Redmi smartphone is expected to be a limited edition model. These devices will attract the core Xiaomi smartphone enthusiasts, and those who are looking for a souvenirs product from Xiaomi India, which might increase its value over time.

