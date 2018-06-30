Xiaomi and Samsung top Indian smartphone brand consideration: Strategy Analytics

As we all know that both Xiaomi and Samsung are doing well in India and now a new report by Strategy Analytics said that Xiaomi has the most promising brand funnel with high intent and consideration.

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has surprisingly impressive consideration and purchases intent score despite a tiny installed base.

Xiaomi users have a strong interest in a trusted brand and of ease of use while Samsung users want "a brand I love" and which "understands my needs", the statement added.

David Kerr, VP of Strategy Analytics, noted, "Success in the volatile India market requires much more than a good product. In a commodity smartphone market, brand positioning, personality, and characteristics with appropriate marketing communications will largely define product success rather than features. A trusted brand with the latest technology at good value for money is the ideal. Secure, innovative and modern are also valued brand attributes."

India Android Smartphone Brand Perceptions and Characteristics" notes that almost 60 percent of Android owners plan to replace their device in the next 12 months while 7 in 10 months expect to buy through online channels. The report also highlighted that legacy brands Motorola (31 percent), Micromax (38 percent), Samsung (30 percent) have a much higher of customers willing to churn and are at high risk.

It also said that Micromax and Lava have top local brand awareness though have weak conversion metric.

Kerr added, "Device vendors are over-focused on marketing around features like imaging when Battery (32 percent) is the single most important feature in the purchase decision for Android Smartphone buyers. Camera quality and camera features dominate vendor marketing but are most important for only 1 in 7 Android users."

While, Struggling global brands LG, Sony, Huawei are all challenged to convert awareness into consideration with current offers and brand positioning.

Rajeev Nair, the Senior Analyst, noted, "Most Android Smartphone users have high loyalty to their current brand but 1 in 3 is in play during replacement. The battle for replacement smartphone sales is intense with no local India vendor in the top six positions in Q1 2018."