Xiaomi sells 700,000 Poco F1 in 3 months: Grab the smartphone with massive price cut

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco launched its F1 in India a few months back. It's been reported that Poco F1 is the most affordable Snapdragon 845 Powered smartphone which was launched in August. Now the Chinese smartphone makers have made an announcement that it has managed to sell 700,000 units of Poco F1 in the span of 3 months.

Xiaomi's Global Vice President and Managing Director for India Manu Kumar Jain and Poco India has confirmed the news on Twitter. Manu Kumar Jain wrote in his Twitter post, " Boom! We've got 700,000 #POCOF1 users across the globe. POCO means little in Spanish. Glad to see the POCO community has become so big globally in a matter of months. Thank you POCO fans, more power to you."

On the other hand, Poco posted a tweet saying, " POCO fans! As promised yesterday, here comes first of the #3Masterstrokes. Price Drop! You can buy #POCOF1 at huge discounts up to ₹5000* on 6th, 7th and 8th December only on mi.com and @Flipkart.

RT to win exclusive POCO merchandise."

With its tweet, Poco India has confirmed that the smartphone will be up for grabs with up to Rs 5,000 discount via mi.com and Flipkart starting from December 6 and ends on December 8. The smartphone will be up for sale in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 256 GB storage. Currently the Poco F1 is listed for Rs 19,999, Rs 21,999 and Rs 25,999 respectively. The Armored Edition of the phone will cost you Rs 26,999.

Just to recall, the Poco F1 sports a 6.18-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. The display also carries a protection of Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone houses a Snapdragon 845 SoC, clubbed with 6GB and 8GB of RAM.

On the optical front, the smartphone houses a dual camera setup with the combination of a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel with an LED flash. At the front the smartphone sports a 20-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. It runs on MIUI 9.6 flavored Android 8.1 Oreo.