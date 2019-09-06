Xiaomi Ships Over 100 Million Smartphones News oi-Priyanka Dua

Xiaomi has announced that it has shipped over 100 million smartphones in India within five years of its operations. The company has also revealed that the Redmi A and the Redmi Note series were the two most popular smartphones series in the country.

Xiaomi also claimed that it has been leading smartphone brand in India for eight consecutive quarters, with a 28.31 percent market share for Q2 2019. The company noted that the Redmi 6A and the Redmi Note 7 Pro were the two best-selling smartphones in the industry for Q2 2019.

Furthermore, Manu Kumar Jain, vice president for Xiaomi issued a statement: "There have been brands who entered the market before us, yet are nowhere close to the astounding feat we have achieved," Jain added.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is planning to launch its smart devices in India on September 17. The company has sent out press invites for the event. Jain took to Twitter to confirm that the company will be launching multiple smart home devices. It is also expected that the company will launch Mi Smart LED TVs on the same day.

The tweet read: "#SmarterLiving 2020: Get ready for the biggest smart-home devices launch in India! These intelligent devices will make your homes smarter."

It is worth mentioning that the company has launched some IoT products in India, but still, it is providing more products in China like electric scooters and washing machine. However, Xiaomi has launched some lifestyle products (Sports Shoes and Beard Trimmer) for men in the country.

