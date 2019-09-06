Just In
- 1 hr ago OnePlus TV Remote Revealed By CEO Pete Lau On Twitter - Here's How It Looks Like
-
- 2 hrs ago IFA 2019: Everything You Need To Know About The 5G-Enabled Kirin 990 Chipsets
- 2 hrs ago Everything That Samsung Announced At IFA 2019 - All You Need To Know
- 4 hrs ago Nokia 2720 Flip: HMD Global Resurrects Another Classic
Don't Miss
- Sports 5th unofficial ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson shine as India A beat South Africa A by 36 runs, claim series 4-1
- News Watch: All you need to know about Pragyan rover's working
- Movies TRP Toppers Online: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Witnesses A Drop; Kaun Banega Crorepati Enters TRP Chart
- Lifestyle Foetal Alcohol Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes, Complications And Treatment
- Finance How To Make An Online Appointment For Aadhaar Data Update, Enrolment?
- Automobiles Renault To Discontinue Diesel Engines After BS-VI Kicks-In
- Education EPFO Assistant Result 2019: Check Result Link And Main Exam Pattern
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Xiaomi Ships Over 100 Million Smartphones
Xiaomi has announced that it has shipped over 100 million smartphones in India within five years of its operations. The company has also revealed that the Redmi A and the Redmi Note series were the two most popular smartphones series in the country.
Xiaomi also claimed that it has been leading smartphone brand in India for eight consecutive quarters, with a 28.31 percent market share for Q2 2019. The company noted that the Redmi 6A and the Redmi Note 7 Pro were the two best-selling smartphones in the industry for Q2 2019.
Furthermore, Manu Kumar Jain, vice president for Xiaomi issued a statement: "There have been brands who entered the market before us, yet are nowhere close to the astounding feat we have achieved," Jain added.
Meanwhile, Xiaomi is planning to launch its smart devices in India on September 17. The company has sent out press invites for the event. Jain took to Twitter to confirm that the company will be launching multiple smart home devices. It is also expected that the company will launch Mi Smart LED TVs on the same day.
The tweet read: "#SmarterLiving 2020: Get ready for the biggest smart-home devices launch in India! These intelligent devices will make your homes smarter."
It is worth mentioning that the company has launched some IoT products in India, but still, it is providing more products in China like electric scooters and washing machine. However, Xiaomi has launched some lifestyle products (Sports Shoes and Beard Trimmer) for men in the country.
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
49,000
-
86,000
-
17,990
-
13,795
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,070
-
7,070
-
8,655
-
1,435
-
11,080
-
52,990
-
15,790
-
61,990
-
21,790
-
15,000
-
30,190