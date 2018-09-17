Xiaomi showcases ads even in settings menu: Revenue generation over user privacy?

Related Articles
Showcasing ads in the MIUI is one of the primary sources of income for Xiaomi, and it is not going to change anytime soon. The company showcases ads in almost every Xiaomi app available on any Xiaomi smartphone, including Mi Music, Mi File manager, Mi Browser. And now, the company has started to include ads even in the settings menu, and, people are not happy about it.
Ads in the setting menu
According to a Reddit post, a user has posted a screenshot of the setting menu of a Xiaomi smartphone with an ad show on the top portion of the smartphone. The ad was found on the Xiaomi Mi MAX 2, the phablet smartphone from the company with a big display and a big battery.
This means that the company has incorporated ads even into the core system app, so, the company can make some money everytime a user opens the settings apps. Showcasing ads in the settings menu is a bold move from the company, and, it questions the user privacy offered by the Xiaomi smartphones.
Xiaomi showcases ads on almost every smartphone (except for the Android One series). So, no matter you have the Xiaomi Poco F1 or the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, there will be ads throughout the operating system.
How to disable ads on Xiaomi smartphones?
We recently covered a story explaining how to disable ads on any Xiaomi smartphone, describing how to disable ads on Xiaomi smartphone. Follow the set of instructions mentioned int he tutorial to disable ads on Xiaomi smartphones.
You can also install some third party apps like Blokada to block the ads with a single click. And, you can always install custom ROMs (which will be available for most of the Xiaomi smartphones).
Conclusion
As of now, the company is pretty clear about displaying ads for the revenue generation, and, it will not stop this process at least for the next few years. As most of the Xiaomi smartphones are focused on entry-level users, who lacks technical knowledge on blocking ads, the company will not face any problems what so ever.