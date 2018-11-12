Xiaomi smartphones will get Google Camera app with MIUI 10 beta 8.11.8 update

Google Pixel smartphones are acclaimed for their incredible camera performance. Due to the impressive camera capabilities of the Google Camera app, several other brands have started implementing these on their devices. But for the Xiaomi users it wasn't always possible to try these tricks without rooting their smartphones.

For the Google Camera app to run on any smartphone, the device should support either HAL3 or Camera2API. And, the MIUI custom ROM doesn't come with any of these options. Eventually, the Xiaomi users were not able to use the Google Camera app without performing a root on their device. And, not all smartphone users are fans of rooting.

MIUI 10 beta 8.11.8 update

This situation is all set to change with the MIUI 10 Beta 8.11.8 update. As per a report by Chinese publication GizChina, it looks like the latest MIUI 10 beta 8.11.8 update will let the devices support the Google Camera app without a root. Users of the Xiaomi devices can install the APK of the Google Camera app similar to the other APKs on their smartphone and use the app. However, the notable aspect is that not all the features of this app will be available for use.

Isn't for all users!

The other disappointing factor, for now, is that this feature is said to be limited only to the Chinese version of the ROM. It remains to be known when this update will be rolled out globally for all the Xiaomi users to download and enjoy the features of the Google Camera app on their device.

Google Camera features

Google Camera app comes bundled with awesome features such as Night Sight, HDR+, Photobooth, Live Lens, Super Zoom and more. So, the Xiaomi smartphone users can enjoy these features. Notably, a few days back, a modified version of the app with the latest features mentioned above were rolled out to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Mi 8, Poco F1 and Mi 5 among others.

So, what do you think about the availability of the Google Camera app on Xiaomi smartphones? Are you interested in trying out the same on your smartphone? Do let us know via the comments section below.