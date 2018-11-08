Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s now supports Night Mode similar to Pixel's Night Sight

With the launch of the Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL, the company introduced "Nightsight" to improve the overall low-light photography. On a similar fashion, OnePlus also introduced "Night" camera feature on the OnePlus 6T, which will be coming to the OnePlus 6 with a software update.

And now, Xiaomi has started to roll out the "Night Mode" feature for the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, the flagship smartphone from Xiaomi with a slider mechanism. The Night Mode feature is now available on the MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.11.8 for the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, and the update will be made available for the other flagship smartphones from Xiaomi. This feature was originally introduced with the launch of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3.

As of now, the Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, and the Xiaomi Poco F1 might receive a software update (as a beta release), as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC powers all three smartphones.

What's new with the MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.11.8?

The MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.11.8 for the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S is based on Android 9 Pie. The latest global beta update for the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 fixes some of the bugs found on the previous version and introduces the Night Mode feature to improve the low light photography.

If you have a Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, then download the MIUI 10 8.11.8 from Xiaomi official website and install the zip file via updater app. As this is a global beta build, one can direct install the update without unlocking the bootloader of the smartphone.

Download the MIUI 10 8.11.8 for the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S here.

Xiaomi MI MIX 2S specifications

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S comes with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with a premium ceramic design, running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage with no micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 12 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom feature and 4K video recording capability. On the front, the device has a 5 MP selfie camera located on the bottom left corner of the smartphone.

The smartphone has a 3400 mAh Li-ion battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 capability via USB type C port, and the device misses out on a headphone jack.