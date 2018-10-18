ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

OnePlus 6T will have a night camera mode to improve low-light photography

OnePlus 6T will have a dual camera setup

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    OnePlus is all set for the launch of the OnePlus 6T on the 30th of October. Recently the tickets for the launch event were on sale for Rs 999, and the entire tickets were sold-out in less than an hour.

    OnePlus 6T will have a night camera mode to improve low-light photos

    OnePlus has already confirmed about some of the features that will be available on the OnePlus 6T. And now, according to a report from true-tech, the OnePlus 6T will have a major improvement in the cameras compared to the OnePlus 6. The report also suggests that the OnePlus 6T will have a night mode in the camera, to offer improved low-light or night photography.

    Using the night mode feature, users will be able to capture photos good amount of clarity and sharpness even in the low-light condition. The OnePlus 6T is likely to combine both hardware and software to improve the night mode in the OnePlus 6T.

    Officially confirmed OnePlus 6T features

     

    • In-screen fingerprint sensor
    • Bigger 3700 mAh battery
    • Android 9 Pie with Oxygen OS skin
    • All-glass design
    • Snapdragon 845 SoC
    • 6/8 GB RAM with 128/256 GB internal storage
    • Almost bezel-less design with a water drop notch
    • OLED display
    • Dual camera setup

     

    OnePlus 6T will not have these features (confirmed)

     

    • Wireless charging
    • 3.5 mm headphone jack
    • IP rating for water and dust resistance
    • Micro SD card slot
    • Triple camera setup

     

    OnePlus 6T specifications

    The OnePlus 6T is expected to launch with a 6.3-inch OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both sides. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will be the chipset that powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage. This time, the company might not launch the 64 GB storage variant.

    The smartphone is speculated to come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor with support for Face Unlock. The device will run on Android 9 Pie with custom Oxygen skin on top.

    A new leak confirms that the base variant of the OnePlus 6T will cost Rs 37,999, which is Rs 2,999 more than the base price of the OnePlus 6T. Do note that the base variant of the OnePlus 6T comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, instead of 64 GB storage like the OnePlus 6. If the leak happens to be true, then the OnePlus 6T will be the most expensive smartphone to date.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue