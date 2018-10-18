OnePlus 6T will have a night camera mode to improve low-light photography

OnePlus is all set for the launch of the OnePlus 6T on the 30th of October. Recently the tickets for the launch event were on sale for Rs 999, and the entire tickets were sold-out in less than an hour.

OnePlus has already confirmed about some of the features that will be available on the OnePlus 6T. And now, according to a report from true-tech, the OnePlus 6T will have a major improvement in the cameras compared to the OnePlus 6. The report also suggests that the OnePlus 6T will have a night mode in the camera, to offer improved low-light or night photography.

Using the night mode feature, users will be able to capture photos good amount of clarity and sharpness even in the low-light condition. The OnePlus 6T is likely to combine both hardware and software to improve the night mode in the OnePlus 6T.

Officially confirmed OnePlus 6T features In-screen fingerprint sensor

Bigger 3700 mAh battery

Android 9 Pie with Oxygen OS skin

All-glass design

Snapdragon 845 SoC

6/8 GB RAM with 128/256 GB internal storage

Almost bezel-less design with a water drop notch

OLED display

Dual camera setup OnePlus 6T will not have these features (confirmed) Wireless charging

3.5 mm headphone jack

IP rating for water and dust resistance

Micro SD card slot

Triple camera setup OnePlus 6T specifications The OnePlus 6T is expected to launch with a 6.3-inch OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both sides. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will be the chipset that powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage. This time, the company might not launch the 64 GB storage variant. The smartphone is speculated to come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor with support for Face Unlock. The device will run on Android 9 Pie with custom Oxygen skin on top. A new leak confirms that the base variant of the OnePlus 6T will cost Rs 37,999, which is Rs 2,999 more than the base price of the OnePlus 6T. Do note that the base variant of the OnePlus 6T comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, instead of 64 GB storage like the OnePlus 6. If the leak happens to be true, then the OnePlus 6T will be the most expensive smartphone to date.