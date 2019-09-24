ENGLISH

    Xiaomi To Launch Redmi 8A With 5,000 mAh Battery On September 25

    After launching smart water purifiers in India, Xiaomi is now planning to launch its affordable smartphone, the Redmi 8A on September 25. The smartphone will be the successor of the Redmi 7A, which comes under the affordable segment. A day ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi has confirmed that the new smartphone will support USB Type-C port, along with fast charging. In fact, Xiaomi's India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to confirm these features.

    The tweet read: "When we said the #Redmi 8A would have #Dumdaar features, we meant it. It will come with #TypeC port and fast charging support." Adding to that, this will probably be the only phone in the price segment to have Type-C. The phone was spotted also on TENAA earlier.

    On the specification front, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.2-inch HD+ Dot notch display, with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels. The device is likely to include a 12MP camera along with an LED flashlight at the back. Upfront, there will be an 8MP camera for selfies.

    The device will pack a 5,000 mAh battery, along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. The smartphone is also expected to launch in three variants -- 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB ROM, which can further be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. The leaks also reveal that the upcoming smartphone is expected to run on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top.

    On the connectivity front, the device will feature 4G VoLTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, audio jack, and FM Radio. Furthermore, the Redmi 8A will be available in eight colors. It is also expected that the smartphone will feature a plastic body.

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
