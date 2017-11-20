Xiaomi will stop releasing MIUI updates for several smartphones: MIUI 9 to be the final update

Earlier Xiaomi announced that it is going to roll out MIUI 9 for its range of smartphones and it even said that it is rolling out the update for devices that were launched way back in 2012. However, there is a new development regarding this case.

The Chinese smartphone brand has now stated that says it is now suspending MIUI updates for six of its popular devices. Though these devices will be receiving the MIUI 9 update it will be the last stable ROM update that they will be receiving. Having said that, the list of Xiaomi devices includes Mi 2/2S, Mi 4i, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, and the Mi Note.

The company's post in its forum page notes that the old devices will not receive closed beta and public beta versions of the future update following November 17. The last update was MIUI Global Beta ROM 7.11 for all the mentioned devices.

Xiaomi's post reads, "MIUI performance is constantly improved to deliver a better and better system experience to all users. However, to ensure the best performance of MIUI, we have to make a tough decision of suspending the update of six devices after a long-time discussion and evaluation about the release time of devices, active users, hardware performance, etc."

But the company has promised that it will be rolling out the MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM in the days to come. It will be basically released starting in December and should go up to January till all devices have been updated. Xiaomi will be providing useful tips on flashing MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM in the said devices.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has already rolled out MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM for handsets like Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2, and Mi Mix 2, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Mi 5, Mi MIX, Redmi 4, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime.

As for MIUI 9, Xiaomi has focused on bringing several new features like faster app launches, and a smoother UI with reduced latency and the company has even claimed that the new version is as fast as stock Android. U can read the full report on MIUI 9 here and also check out the update schedule here.