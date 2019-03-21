XOLO's comeback smartphone, the XOLO ZX leaked online with a dual camera setup News oi-Vivek XOLO ZX has a gradient design

Xolo, the Indian smartphone OEM is planning for a big comeback, as the company is working on a new smartphone with a gradient design, similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro. According to a report from BGR India, the company is all set to launch the XOLO ZX in India in the coming days.

From the leaked image, the XOLO ZX looks like a modern smartphone with gradient back design, which is familiar with most of the mid-tier and high-end smartphones of 2019. Here is everything you need to know about the XOLO ZX.

XOLO ZX specifications

The XOLO ZX is supposed to launch in India in the mid-April with a whopping 6 GB of RAM. As of now, there is no information on the storage front. The smartphone is also expected to come with an FHD+ display, offering a notch design with higher screen-to-body ratio compared to the previous Xolo smartphones.

The device has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary camera sensor, offering features like AI Studio Mode, Portrait Mode, FHD video recording. The device is most likely to feature a secondary depth sensor to capture the depth data of the images.

The smartphone is most likely to run on Android 9 Pie OS with a custom skin on top, and the phone is expected to carry a big battery, which is expected to offer a day' battery life with a single charge. Considering the leaked features, the XOLO ZX is most likely to compete against other mid-tier smartphones like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Realme U1, Honor 8X, and other mid-tier devices priced under Rs 20,000.

Considering the leaked features, the XOLO ZX is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 price mark. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about the upcoming XOLO ZX smartphone and features.

