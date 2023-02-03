Xperia 1 V: The Thinnest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Phone Yet? News oi -Kabir Jain

Unlike Samsung and Google, which are frequently the targets of relentless leaks, Sony has managed to keep its new tech under wraps, until now. The Xperia 1 V from Sony has reportedly leaked, with a single image showing how the back of the flagship smartphone could look, and according to multiple sources, this could be the thinnest flagship ever.

What's New in the Sony Xperia 1 V?

We just have one picture of the Sony Xperia 1 V to go on, so there isn't much we can glean from it. However, the 2023 version does contain a few interesting features.

First and foremost, unlike the Xperia 1 IV from the previous year, the newer model doesn't appear to include a time-of-flight sensor (ToF) or an RGB-IR sensor. As a result, only three large sensors remain, each of which appears to be larger than its predecessor from a year ago. The ZEISS logo is still there, but the LED flash is now housed in the camera island. LG Innotek's "Optical Telephoto Zoom Module," according to a rumor from ZACKBUKS, could be included in the device and provide 4x to 9x magnification.

Apart from the cameras, the NFC logo is to the right of the camera island, indicating that this leaked unit is an international model. This makes sense because if it was a Japanese model, the device would have a Felica logo instead.

According to a Chinese leakster on Weibo, the Xperia 1 V will use Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and it will be the thinnest device to do so. While we can't tell from the image, the device's slim profile could eliminate the need for a camera bump.

Xperia 1 V Launch: Ahead of Schedule?

According to a reliable source (SumahoDigest), Sony is already two months ahead in the testing phase of the Xperia 1 V compared to its 2022 predecessor, so a launch as early as April 2023 is possible.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 tech trade show, which takes place at the end of this month, is expected to see the launch of new devices from smartphone manufacturers. It is unknown whether the Xperia 1 V will be released at this event.

In terms of pricing, we can expect Sony to continue its trend of offering its devices at eye-watering prices. The Xperia 1 IV is still available for $1,199 in the United States through Sony's official website, and the Xperia 1 V could follow suit.

