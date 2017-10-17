You can buy the HTC U Ultra for just Rs. 29,999 today

The HTC U Ultra was launched in India earlier this year for Rs. 59,990. On the occasion of Dhanteras, the company is offering a huge discount of Rs. 21,991 on the smartphone.

Valid only for today, you can buy the HTC U Ultra at just Rs. 29,999 from Flipkart as well as HTC's online store. The Taiwanese company has announced the price cut via its official Twitter handle. The offer is applicable to both Sapphire Blue and Brilliant Black color variants for the smartphone. The U Ultra had previously received a price cut of Rs. 7,000 back in April.

To recall the specs of this earlier launched phone, HTC U Ultra comes with a 5.7-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2,560×1,440 pixels. It also sports a secondary display of 2.0-inch having 160×1040 pixels resolution.

Happy Dhanteras to all. Buy HTC U Ultra at a price you can ever think of. Offer ends today. Buy now! https://t.co/T43s37QD0i pic.twitter.com/lBQLsTkYRS — HTC India (@HTC_IN) October 17, 2017

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, which is coupled with Adreno 530 GPU. The U Ultra offers 4GB of RAM, and it is available in two different inbuilt storage options of 64GB and 128GB. The storage space can also be expanded further via the microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the handset is equipped with a rear camera of 12MP which has 1.55-micron pixels, f/1.8 aperture, hybrid autofocus, dual-tone LED flash and OIS. On the other hand, the front camera is made up of 16MP having f/2.0 aperture and 28mm focal length.

It runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS along with HTC Sense on top of it and is backed by 3,000mAh non-removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0.