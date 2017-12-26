You can now buy the iPhone SE 32GB variant at just Rs. 17,999

If you always wanted to buy an iPhone but couldn't afford one, we have some good news for you. Apple iPhone SE is now available at just Rs. 17,999 for the 32GB variant, down from Rs. 26,000.

You can buy the iPhone SE at this new price on Amazon India. While the iPhone X and iPhone 8/8 Plus are the most talked about iPhones currently, iPhone SE still enjoys a huge popularity in India. Thanks to its smooth software performance as well as great cameras. In addition, Amazon India is also offering a cashback of 15,100, which makes the deal even better.

At this new price, the iPhone SE will go against the likes of mid-range Android phones including the Nokia 6, Xiaomi Mi A1, Moto G5S Plus, Oppo F5 (32 GB) etc. However, it can't be denied that iPhones have a certain brand appeal, which the aforementioned phones lack.

Just to recall, the iPhone SE flaunts the same design as the iPhone 5S. It comes with a 4-inch Retina display with the screen resolution of 640×1,136 pixels.

Under the hood, the Apple iPhone SE is powered by an in-house A9 chip clubbed with a M9 co-processor. The device is claimed to offer a similar user experience as the iPhone 6S.

Other than that, the device features a 12-megapixel iSight camera, which is capable of capturing 4K videos. For the front camera, the iPhone SE comes with a 'Display Flash' feature.

The iPhone SE also sports a TouchID on the front which can again be used for making payments using Apple Pay. For enabling payments via the Apple iPhone SE, the Cupertino giant has integrated a NFC chip on the inside. In addition of all these, the cheapest iPhone available around also has a decent battery life.

Considering all the features iPhone SE has to offer, you can buy the device if you fancy Apple phones.