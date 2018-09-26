You can turn your Xiaomi phone into a Google Pixel 2: Here's how

If you own a Xiaomi Mi 8 but aren't fond of the MIUI 10 skin, there is something you would find helpful. Yes, you can ditch the MIUI and flash the Pixel ROM instead, which will make your Mi 8 work like a Google Pixel 2 running on Android 9 Pie.

This works so well with the Pixel ROM that even Google Play Store won't be able to differentiate between the Mi 8 and the Google Pixel 2. XDA Developers forum member "argraur" ported stock Android firmware to the Xiaomi Mi 8, making few tweaks for the Mi 8's notched screen. The Pixel ROM uses the same software as what is currently used on the Goole Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL.

The firmware is based on Android 9.0.0_r8 AOSP tag (PPR2.180905.006.A1) and even has the new Google apps from the Google Pixel 2 (PPR2.180905.005). It offers Wi-Fi hotspot, always-on-display, etc. It even has the live wallpapers seen on the Pixel 2.

What's more surprising is that users can even access the Google Play Store and install Digital Wellbeing, which is only available to Pixel smartphones and the Nokia 7 Plus. But there's a catch.

Although the NFC works, Google Pay cannot be used. Another problem is that there are no customization features, just the stock Pixel 2 experience. If you are looking for something that Pixel 2 does out-of-the-box, the firmware won't allow that.

To recall, the Mi 8 comes with a 6.21-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a notch. It has an aspect ratio of 18:7:9 and 2248 x 1080 pixel resolution. The device comes with 6GB of RAM, while the Explorer Edition comes with 8GB of RAM. For storage, the company offers 64GB/128GB/256GB options.

The device comes equipped with a dual-camera setup comprising a 12MP sensors, 4-axis OIS, dual-pixel autofocus and AI features such as AI portraits and AI scene detection. For selfies, the phone has a 20MP camera with AI portrait selfies and beauty features. Other specifications include GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port and a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.