Xiaomi Mi 8 global variant could be coming soon

Xiaomi Mi 8, the current flagship smartphone that went official in China a couple of months back is yet to be launched in the global markets. The company has remained tight-lipped when it comes to revealing the global launch timeline of the smartphone and its variants.

Now, a report by MySmartPrice has revealed the details regarding them Mi 8 global launch. According to the report, the company is all set to launch this smartphone in Spain but there is no clarity regarding when the launch will happen.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Spain launch

For now, there is no information regarding the variant of the Mi 8 that will be launched in Spain or the exact launch date. After the announcement in May, the smartphone was announced in Russia and the Philippines alone. Now, the report suggests at a launch event in Spain. Notably, the global launch of the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite also happened in Spain lately.

The report goes on stating that the base variant of the Xiaomi Mi 8 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space will be launched in Spain. Furthermore, it is believed that the base variant of the device will be launched in two color variants - White and Black in Spain. There is no word regarding the other variants with 6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space and the other color options - Light Blue and Gold.

While this report reveals about the Spain launch, one of the earlier reports tipped that the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE using a Snapdragon 710 SoC could be launched in India for around Rs. 20,000. There is no word regarding the launch of the other two variants in the country.

Xiaomi Mi 8 specifications

The Mi 8 adorns a 6.21-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a notch on top. It comes with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and a resolution of 2248 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone employs 6GB/8GB RAM (with the 8GB RAM being exclusive to the Explorer Edition) and64GB/128GB/256GB storage space.

The imaging aspects of the Xiaomi flagship include a dual-camera setup at its rear with two 12MP sensors, 4-axis OIS, dual-pixel autofocus and AI features such as AI portraits and AI scene detection. Up front, there is a 20MP selfie camera with AI portrait selfies and beautify features. The other goodies on board the smartphone include GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port and a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.