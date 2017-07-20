Yu Yunique 2 retail box leaks; to be launched on July 24

Late last week, it was reported that Micromax subsidiary Yu Televentures could be in plans to unveil a new smartphone as the device was spotted on Geekbench database.

Now, a report by The Mobile Indian claims that the brand is all set to unveil the successor of the Yu Yunique smartphone on July 24. According to the same, the smartphone will be dubbed Yu Yunique 2 and will be unveiled on Monday. The report cites a tipster who has leaked the image of what appears to be the image of the upcoming smartphone's retail box.

The alleged retail box the Yu Yunique 2 sheds light on the key design elements of the smartphone. The device seems to feature a metal unibody build with a golden rung around the edges. The image shows minimal side bezels of the alleged Yu smartphone. Also, there seems to be a front-facing selfie camera and the usual set of sensors above the display. The device seems to lack physical navigation keys tipping that it might have on-screen capacitive keys for the purpose.

While the box does not show the rear design of the Yu Yunique 2, the report suggests that the handset might feature a diamond-like textured finish and that the main camera could be positioned at the top center of the rear panel.

As of now, we do not have much information about the specifications, pricing and availability of this alleged smartphone that could be launched on July 24. However, one thing that we can infer is that Yu seems to have come back to action after a long gap. It was only in June that the company unveiled the Yu Yureka Black at a price point of Rs. 6,999, which is exclusive to Flipkart.