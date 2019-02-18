ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Yuho Mobiles to launch 7 new models in 2019 under Rs 15,000

The newly launched smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch display with a 2.5D curved glass on top.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chinese smartphone maker Yuho Mobiles is planning to launch seven new models in India under Rs. 15,000.

    Yuho Mobiles to launch 7 new models in 2019 under Rs 15,000

     

    "At present, we have eight products in the Indian market and now we are planning to launch seven more products this year under Rs. 15000, " Chanpreet Singh, Country CEO & Managing Director of Yuho Mobiles told Gizbot.

    He said, "We will be launching a new handset with 6GB RAM and a 6.6-inch display with a waterdrop notch."

    "We will be investing Rs.500 crore in India to increase our capacity," he replied when asked about the company's investment plan.

    Meanwhile, the company has announced the launch of a new Vast series in India.

    The newly launched smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor clocked at 1.4 GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 64GB via microSD card.

    "We are looking at 1.5 to 2 percent market share in India by the end of this calendar year," Singh informed Gizbot.

    In addition, the brand also focuses on affordable price points. Yuho has more than 10,000 retail outlays pan India and has an assembling unit for its handsets - making it a pro "Make in India" brand.

    Yuho Mobile Pvt. Ltd. was founded in December 2016 and the primary objective of Yuho is to provide the right product, at the right time, at the right price and forge a strong business relationship with the channel partners based on transparent and healthy business practices.

    Read More About: yuho Mobile news
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue