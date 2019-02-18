Yuho Mobiles to launch 7 new models in 2019 under Rs 15,000

Chinese smartphone maker Yuho Mobiles is planning to launch seven new models in India under Rs. 15,000.

"At present, we have eight products in the Indian market and now we are planning to launch seven more products this year under Rs. 15000, " Chanpreet Singh, Country CEO & Managing Director of Yuho Mobiles told Gizbot.

He said, "We will be launching a new handset with 6GB RAM and a 6.6-inch display with a waterdrop notch."

"We will be investing Rs.500 crore in India to increase our capacity," he replied when asked about the company's investment plan.

Meanwhile, the company has announced the launch of a new Vast series in India.

The newly launched smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor clocked at 1.4 GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 64GB via microSD card.

"We are looking at 1.5 to 2 percent market share in India by the end of this calendar year," Singh informed Gizbot.

In addition, the brand also focuses on affordable price points. Yuho has more than 10,000 retail outlays pan India and has an assembling unit for its handsets - making it a pro "Make in India" brand.

Yuho Mobile Pvt. Ltd. was founded in December 2016 and the primary objective of Yuho is to provide the right product, at the right time, at the right price and forge a strong business relationship with the channel partners based on transparent and healthy business practices.