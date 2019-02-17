Yuho Vast Plus launched in India: Price, Specification and more

Chinese smartphone maker Yuho Mobiles has announced the launch of Yuho Vast Plus smartphone in India.

The newly launched smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch display with a 2.5D curved glass on top.

The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor clocked at 1.4 GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage and it can be expanded further up to 64GB via microSD card.

The phone packs a 3000mAh long lasting battery. It has 13.0-megapixel dual-lens primary shooter and a 13.0-megapixel front shooter.

It also has additional features like Face unlock, Bokeh Mode, Flip to mute and many other gesture-based features.

The handset is available through the retail stores at Rs 9499/-.

In addition, the brand also focuses on affordable price points, making new Yuho phones certainly the first choice for every customer.

Yuho has more than 10,000 retail outlays pan India and has an assembling unit for its handsets - making it a pro "Make in India" brand.

It furthers looks forward to expanding its manufacturing and assembling the unit in India by opening another unit, to have more prompt access to the Indian market and for the business escalation in the coming quarter.

Yuho Mobile Pvt. Ltd. was founded in December 2016. The primary objective of Yuho is to provide the right product, at the right time, at the right price and forge a strong business relationship with the channel partners based on transparent and healthy business practices.

More than capturing market share in the category, the brand aims to build equity through the positive word of mouth by retailers and by dynamic and relevant promotions for consumers across the country.