ZTE Patents Smartphone With Slider Design And Dual Front Snappers

ZTE's new patent reveals a new smartphone design with a slider design and dual front snappers. The design looks reminiscent to a few devices such as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, Lenovo Z5 Pro, and the Honor Magic 2. The patented design also ensures that it can't come with waterproof features. As the dust particles or water drops can easily get accumulated in the gaps, the moment slider is opened.

Is Design Practical?

The patent diagrams also show a sliding down display and the hidden dual front cameras. The speaker grille can be seen when the device is slid upwards. The design further shows that the handset will sport a dual-rear camera setup placed on the top right corner. On the rear part, you can also see an oval-shaped fingerprint sensor.

According to the diagrams, the device will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top and a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with the speakers. And, you can see the volume and power buttons being placed on the right side of the handset.

Previous Launches

ZTE previously launched the Axon 10 Pro 5G. To recapitulate, the smartphone has a 6.47-inch touchscreen display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It is equipped with a 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4+ technology.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera module, comprising 48MP + 20MP + 8MP. On the front, it uses a 20MP selfie camera. The phone comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, and USB Type-C.

