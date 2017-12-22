Ziox Duopix R1 with dual rear cameras launched at Rs. 6,249

Back in November, Ziox Mobiles announced the launch of the Ziox Duopix F1 with dual selfie cameras for Rs. 7,499. This smartphone is claimed to have received an overwhelming response that the company has announced another launch today.

The India-based brand, Ziox Mobiles has come up with the Duopix R1 smartphone with a dual rear camera setup and this device is priced at Rs. 6,249. Like its predecessor, the dual cameras on this smartphone also features fast autofocus and supports shooting photos in the Live View mode. The rear camera module comprises of an 8MP primary camera and a VGA secondary camera. The primary 8MP sensor at the rear is said to feature autofocus and the secondary sensor is believed to provide sharp focus and bokeh effect that will blur the background as seen in any smartphone with a dual camera setup.

Detailing on the other specifications, the Ziox Duopix R1 features a 5-inch HD 720p IPS Full Lamination display for a rich viewing experience. Under its hood, this smartphone makes use of a 1.25GHz quad-core processor that is touted to deliver super-fast performance. This processor is paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB default storage space that can further be expanded using a microSD card.

Besides the dual camera setup at the rear, the smartphone from Ziox Mobiles also features a 5MP selfie camera at the front. The Duopix R1 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and supports connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth, GPS, FM Radio, and USB Tethering. The entire smartphone employs a 2600mAh battery that is responsible for keeping the lights turned on.

The Ziox Duopix R1 has been launched in three color variants - White and Gold, Black and Gold and Black and Blue and will be available via the leading retail stores all across the country.

Regarding the Duopix R1, the CEO of Ziox Mobiles, Mr. Deepak Kabu said, "Ziox always aims at bringing the finest products, respect to every walk of every increasing technology at potent prices. Taking into account of all these wonderful features and specifications loaded in this sedulous smartphone, Duopix R1 especially at such affordable price point, certainly hikes to the first choice in budget-buy of every customer."